India bans China’s PUBG, 117 mobile apps

Just in: Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. With 180 million downloads, PUBG accounts for 24% of total game downloads worldwide and has generated close to $28 million since July 2019 through in-app purchases.

The government has blocked these 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.