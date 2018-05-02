Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India bans China’s PUBG, 117 mobile apps

    Just in: Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. With 180 million downloads, PUBG accounts for 24% of total game downloads worldwide and has generated close to $28 million since July 2019 through in-app purchases.

    The government has blocked these 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

    PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps.

    Trending In Nagpur
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    अमीर लोग लक्षण नहीं होने पर भी आईसीयू (ICU ) बेड ले लेते है : राजेश टोपे
    अमीर लोग लक्षण नहीं होने पर भी आईसीयू (ICU ) बेड ले लेते है : राजेश टोपे
    IGNOU offers new courses in Nagpur Region
    IGNOU offers new courses in Nagpur Region
    Truck driver, 4 others attacked during Ganesh Visarjan in Jaripatka
    Truck driver, 4 others attacked during Ganesh Visarjan in Jaripatka
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145