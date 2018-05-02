In a 1st in 20 yrs, B’desh guards fire at BSF

In a major provocation by Bangladesh, Border Guards of Bangladesh on Thursday opened fire on a Border Security Force party, killing one constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. Another constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand.

“Both the injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries. He was declared brought dead. The injured constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore,” the BSF said.

According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area on Thursday morning.”Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar and said that the Border Guard Bangladesh apprehended them all. They, however, released two of them in order to call BSF post-commander for a flag meeting,” BSF said.

“Around 10:30 am, the Post Commander along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached the BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near the boundary. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon (gherao) the BSF troops,” BSF added.

Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned following which the BGB troops opened fire on them. No such incident has happened in the last two decades.The BGB authorities have been contacted. Senior officials are on the spot. — ANI