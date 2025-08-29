Nagpur: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur — a reputed B-school located 35 km from the city on Katol Road — has landed in controversy after disturbing videos surfaced showing students indulging in serious misconduct inside the campus.
Disturbing Videos Go Viral
In one video, a group of hostel students — including a male student and a few girls — are seen preparing a banned substance for smoking. Another clip shows a girl student openly smoking the substance at a canteen within the college premises.
IMT Nagpur’s Reputation at Stake
Spread across 27 acres of lush surroundings, IMT Nagpur is considered one of the premier management institutes in Central India. The institute offers flagship PGDM programs in Marketing and Finance and is known for producing corporate professionals each year.
However, the latest developments have raised troubling concerns, with reports suggesting that such activities are becoming rampant in hostel premises, unchecked by the administration.
Administration Remains Silent
Nagpur Today attempted to contact Manager Ashish Kale, who reportedly holds a key administrative role at IMT Nagpur, but he did not respond. A formal query sent to the institute’s official email ID also went unanswered.
Questions of Accountability
The silence from the administration has only fueled public concern. If reputed institutions allow such incidents to go unchecked, are they endangering students’ futures? Instead of shaping responsible young leaders, are colleges turning into unsafe environments?
As the controversy unfolds, IMT Nagpur finds its credibility and accountability under sharp scrutiny from students, parents, and the public alike.
.. Romesh Arya