Nagpur: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur — a reputed B-school located 35 km from the city on Katol Road — has landed in controversy after disturbing videos surfaced showing students indulging in serious misconduct inside the campus.

Disturbing Videos Go Viral

In one video, a group of hostel students — including a male student and a few girls — are seen preparing a banned substance for smoking. Another clip shows a girl student openly smoking the substance at a canteen within the college premises.

IMT Nagpur’s Reputation at Stake

Spread across 27 acres of lush surroundings, IMT Nagpur is considered one of the premier management institutes in Central India. The institute offers flagship PGDM programs in Marketing and Finance and is known for producing corporate professionals each year.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, the latest developments have raised troubling concerns, with reports suggesting that such activities are becoming rampant in hostel premises, unchecked by the administration.

Administration Remains Silent

Nagpur Today attempted to contact Manager Ashish Kale, who reportedly holds a key administrative role at IMT Nagpur, but he did not respond. A formal query sent to the institute’s official email ID also went unanswered.

Questions of Accountability

The silence from the administration has only fueled public concern. If reputed institutions allow such incidents to go unchecked, are they endangering students’ futures? Instead of shaping responsible young leaders, are colleges turning into unsafe environments?

As the controversy unfolds, IMT Nagpur finds its credibility and accountability under sharp scrutiny from students, parents, and the public alike.

.. Romesh Arya