Imran Khan to address Pakistan today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court’s decision.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling against the Constitution. Khan said a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would “continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball”.

“I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball,” Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday and not later than 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

During a meeting with the government’s legal team earlier in the day, the prime minister had said he was ready to accept any decision that the top court would announce, sources were quoted as saying by Geo News.

“We will accept any decision the Supreme Court announces. PTI is ready for elections and we will not let any foreign conspiracy succeed,” the prime minister had told the meeting’s participants.

