Implement Restrictions in the District as Per Qualifying Level: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT

A delegation of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) lead by president Dipen Agrawal met Dr. Nitin Raut, the cabinet minister for energy and power in Government of Maharashtra, and guardian minister for Nagpur district and congratulated him and his team by presenting a bouquet for the timely steps taken by the government to contain second wave of covid-19 virus in the State, particularly the Nagpur District.

Dipen Agrawal informed Dr. Raut about the problems faced by the trading community in the district due to the stricter restrictions imposed in the District despite Nagpur City & Rural area qualifying under Level-1 on weekly data analysis on 3rd June, 2021 and 10th June, 2021. Therefore, on behalf of the trading community in the Nagpur District, the delegation from CAMIT submitted a memorandum to Dr. Raut, requesting that the well-thought-out Government of Maharashtra order dated 4th June, 2021 imposing the five-level restrictions be implement in its true spirit.

It was further brought to the notice of Dr. Raut that the seven-day average positivity rate for Nagpur District has been on the declining trend. Moreover, even if the District is effected by the third wave of the Corona Virus or if there is a surge in the positive cases, the 4th June, 2021 order contains sufficient inbuild checks and balances that would lead to proportional change in the lock/unlock of economic activities in the District. Further, it was also proposed that even though the order provides for weekly review, there is no bar on mid-week review for revision in the restrictions if any contingency is noticed.

Sanjay K. Agrawal brought in the notice of Guardian Minister that the Business Processes Outsource (BPO), Data Centres, Cloud Services and like units due to time restrictions are finding themselves unable to provide services to their clients based in European and other Western countries. He requested to carve an exemption for such units and allow them late night operations.

In response to the same, Dr. Raut expressed his remorse towards the difficulties faced by the trading and business community due to restrictions on operating timing to 5pm. However, he explained that such restrictions were brought in place due to the scientific studies suggesting that a new variant was recognised in the country. Nonetheless, he committed to relax the timings till 7 pm in the coming days, however on insistence of delegation he assured to consider permitting operation up to 8pm in the district, subject to the positivity rate in the district remaining low. Responding to BPO / Data Centre issue he assured to look into the matter and take appropriate decision.

Agrawal expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Nitin Raut for the patient hearing and assurance to take sympathetic decision in the matter. The discussion took place in the presence of Collector Nagpur, Ravindra Thakre and Municipal Commissioner NMC, Radhakrishnan B and the delegation consisted of Sanjay K. Agrawal, Ashok Ahuja, Ashok Sanghvi, Dinesh Sarda, Dhiraj Maloo& Gopal Bhatia informs a press release issued by Sanjay K. Agrawal, Vice President of CAMIT.