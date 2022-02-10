IMD issues Red Alert for Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia; chances of torrential rain, thunderstorms

Nagpur: Torrential rain is expected in some parts of Maharashtra including Vidarbha. Following which Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert for Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia.

Notably, the weather has been cloudy in Nagpur since Wednesday morning. Now some districts in Vidarbha have been warned of rains with thunderstorms and strong winds. Heavy rains are expected in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Sudden changes in the climate are also expected to cause health problems, experts predict.