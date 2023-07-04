IMA Nagpur celebrates Doctor’s Day as Swabhiman Diwas

Nagpur: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Nagpur Branch celebrated Doctor’s Day on July 1 in the fond memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. IMA celebrated the Doctor’s Day as Swabhiman Diwas.

This year National theme for Doctors Day was “CELEBRATING RESILIENCE AND HEALING HANDS”, recognises the constant commitment and resilience of doctors during difficult times especially during Covid period.

Dr Vandana Kate, President IMA Nagpur, welcomed the gathering. Dr Kate talked about the importance of celebrating Doctor’s Day is to acknowledge and glorify the roles of Doctors that they have been playing over the years by saving hundreds and thousands of lives.

Dr Anil Bonde, Member of Parliament, was the chief guest. He gave best wishes to the ceremony.

Dr Ravi Wankhedkar President SAARC, Treasurer World Medical Association and Past National IMA President was the guest of honour. In his speech, he congratulated all the awardees and meritorious wards and emphasised the need for unity amongst our medical practitioners. He also requested all the doctors to become life members of IMA.

Dr Vipin Itankar Collector Nagpur District was the special guest. Dr Milind Naik, Past National Vice President IMA and Past President IMA Maharashtra presided over the ceremony. Dr Naik stressed on providing selfless services to the society.

Dr Kush Jhunjhunwala, State Vice President IMA , Dr Manjusha Giri, President Elect IMA Nagpur also were on the dais.

On this occasion, IMA felicitated senior doctors who had given yeomen services to the society. Dr Anil Laddhad, Dr Prashant Joshi, Dr B D Deshmukh , Dr Sulochana Pathak, Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, Dr Pradeep Arora, Dr Deepti Jain, Anil Fekarikar Chief Editor Tarun Bharat were felicitated.

Meritorious wards of IMA members who have excelled in 10th, 12th, NEET, IIT exams along with those who excelled in sports were also felicitated at the hands of guests.

Masters of ceremony Dr Ragini Milind Mandlik and Dr Ujwala Shailesh Gahukar conducted the proceedings smoothly.

Dr Ashok Adhao, Dr Y S Deshpande, Dr Prakash Deo , Dr Prashant Nikhade , Dr Ajay Kate, Dr B K Sharma, Dr Krishna Parate, Dr Ashish Disawal, Dr Archana Kothari,Dr Warsha and Dr Subhas Dhawale, Dr Rajesh Sawarbandhe, Dr Sameer Jahagirdar , Dr Sushma and Dr Subhash Thakre , Dr Mukesh Waghmare, Dr Ashish Khandelwal , Dr Sachin Gathe Dr Manisha Rathi , Dr Anjali Bhandarkar, Dr Aditya Parihar, Dr Vijay Upadhyaya, Dr Nitin Gupta were prominently present.

Team of office bearers of IMA worked hard for the success of the program.

Dr Kamalakar Pawar, Hon Secretary IMA Nagpur, proposed formal vote of thanks. Program was concluded with the National Anthem.

