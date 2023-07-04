Fun with robotics workshop enlightens students in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF), Nagpur Chapter, recently organized an engaging robotics workshop aimed at high school and junior college students. The event, held at the Islamic Centre (Markaz-e-Islami) in Jafar Nagar, proved to be an enlightening experience for the young participants.

The workshop covered various topics related to robotics. The trainer — Er. Ahtesham Siddiqui, along with his team, led the practical sessions, while Iram Nausheen provided valuable insights into the theoretical aspects of robotics. The combined efforts of the trainers ensured a comprehensive and immersive learning experience for the students.

The students actively participated in the workshop, demonstrating their aptitude for robotics and eagerness to explore the field further. The hands-on activities and practical demonstrations captivated the students, fostering their curiosity and igniting a passion for robotics. Iram Nausheen, Assistant Professor in the AI Department (Anjuman Engineering College), conducted the sessions and proposed a vote of thanks.

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) West, Dr. Noor Ameen, presented a gift to the trainer, Er. Ahtesham Siddiqui, as a token of appreciation. Dr. Ameen commended the entire team for their initiative in organizing such an educational and engaging workshop for the students.

Expressing his gratitude, Er. Ahtesham Siddiqui stated, “We are grateful to the Professional Solidarity Forum for providing us with the opportunity to share our knowledge and passion for robotics with these talented young minds. It was truly rewarding to witness their enthusiasm and eagerness to learn.”

Encouraged by the success of this workshop, the PSF Nagpur Chapter, in collaboration with Anjuman Engineering College, is determined to organize similar events in the future. Students who are eager to participate in upcoming workshops can contact Ziya at 9021144123 or Sufiyan at 9970462580 for more information.

The Professional Solidarity Forum remains committed to empowering students and professionals with valuable skills and knowledge, fostering their interest in emerging technologies, and promoting interactive learning experiences.

