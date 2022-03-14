Illegally constructed ayurvedic hospital running at Ramdaspeth Garden

Nagpur: In a fence eating the farm incident, the Directors of Ramdaspeth Nagrik Mandal, who were given the responsibility of maintaining Lendra Park and the playground, have indulged in an illegal act by constructing shops and rooms without any permission and sanctions.

One of the spaces has been allotted to a hospital named “Ayurvedia Kamdhenu Panachatantra Chikitsa Kendra” on rent illegally, claimed Adv Akshay Samarth.

Samarth has also alleged that the Directors of Ramdaspeth Nagrik Mandal have also indulged in such illicit acts to earn moolah in the past too. They have also appointed a security guard who prohibits children from playing in the park, he said.

A memorandum, comprising signatures of the locals, seeking action against the culprits and termination of the tender allotted to Ramdaspeth Nagrik Mandal has been presented to Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

Besides, Adv Samarth, office bearers of Ramdaspeth Congress Ramprasad Chaudhary, Moolchand Baisware, Ayush Hiranwar, Ravindra Bhave, Omkar Shende, Sohan Kokarde, Shubham Khavshi, Mahendra Chopra and others were present on this occasion.