Drunkard man strangled to death by mother, brother in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Tension ran high in Nandanvan locality as a drunkard man was allegedly strangled to death by his own mother and brother here, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Nanote.

According to police sources, Shubham was a habitual drinker and was married only February 23..

Shubham’s wife was having some abdomen issues which the doctors had recommended for her sonography. To seek money, Shubham had approached his mother Ranjana and brother Narendra. However, an argument broke out between them when Ranjana and Narendra refused to lend any help to Shubham. The heated exchange of words soon escalated in a scuffle. During the same, Narendra and Ranjana reportedly strangled him to death according to preliminary probe, sources revealed.

Initially, the accused mother and brother tried to mislead the police by cooking a story that Shubham suffered a head injury and was also taken to hospital. Both the accused claimed that Shubham died of head injury. However, an autopsy report revealed the truth as the cause of death was due to strangulation.

In the meantime, cops have registered an offence under Section 302 of the IPC and are probing further.