Illegal Rooftop Club? Foreign Dancers, Hookah Party… Police Investigation Underway!

Nagpur: While Nagpur Police is cracking down on illegal clubs and hookah parlours under Operation Thunder, a newly opened rooftop club in the residential locality of Dev Nagar has stirred controversy after a video showing foreign women dancing on stage went viral.

The video shows two fair-skinned women performing in revealing outfits, cheered on by a crowd. The clip has sparked outrage and raised questions over the club’s legality and the administration’s vigilance.

DCP Reddy: “They Were Introduced as Guests, But Probe Is On”

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Zone 1 DCP Rishikesh Reddy said,

“The women seen in the video from Romeo Lane Club were reportedly invited as guests by the organizers. However, we have initiated an investigation, and further details will be revealed soon.”

The incident raises crucial questions: Were these foreign nationals authorized to perform in India? Did they hold valid performance visas? Or is this something much more serious?

Rooftop Clubs Under Scanner: “No Rooftop Liquor Service Allowed”

This controversy has reignited debate over the legality of rooftop bars in Maharashtra.

DCP Reddy clarified,

“Serving alcohol on rooftops is not permitted anywhere in Maharashtra. Although the legal position is not fully clear due to a pending High Court decision, we’ve directed all rooftop establishments to shut down and shift operations to ground level.”

He added that any operating rooftop venue will be reported to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which issues the licenses.

Hookah Party in Civil Lines Hotel Raises Eyebrows

Meanwhile, another video from a reputed hotel in Civil Lines has surfaced, showing hookah being openly served—ironically, in one of the city’s most high-profile zones housing VIP offices and establishments.

This raises a bigger question: While small cafés and clubs are being raided, why are prominent hotels seemingly being spared? Are rules being enforced equally across the board—or selectively ignored?

As the investigation unfolds, questions around the presence of foreign dancers at Romeo Lane, the legality of rooftop operations, and unchecked hookah service at luxury hotels continue to raise concerns about law enforcement and regulatory oversight in Nagpur.