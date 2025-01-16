Illegal parking business thrives in Nagpur’s residential areas; NMC nexus at play?

Vehicles are often parked without permission in front of residential properties, causing significant inconvenience to locals

Nagpur: In residential areas like Chhatrapati Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Dhantoli, and Ramdaspeth, an illegal parking business is reportedly flourishing under the guise of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorization. An investigation by Nagpur Today sheds light on the illegal operations in Chhatrapati Nagar.

Motorists are being charged ₹15 to ₹20 for parking, and receipts bearing the NMC’s name are issued after payment. An individual working at the site claimed that a fixed monthly sum is paid to the NMC, raising suspicions of a possible nexus.

Vehicles are often parked without permission in front of residential properties, causing significant inconvenience to residents. This unauthorized parking business has become a major nuisance, with locals demanding strict action from Nagpur police and NMC to resolve the issue promptly.

The situation is further exacerbated as heavy vehicles and two-wheelers invade residential colonies, often being parked illegally right at the entrances of buildings. This not only disrupts residents but also blocks pedestrian pathways.

Local residents have expressed their frustration, accusing the Traffic Police Department and NMC of turning a blind eye to the issue. They report that the lack of a proper parking policy and designated spaces in residential areas has worsened their inconvenience. Despite repeated complaints, no concrete action has been taken by the authorities, leaving residents disheartened and angry.

The residents have urged the authorities to take immediate and strict measures to address this problem, which has severely affected their daily lives.