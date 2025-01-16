Accused acquitted in assault on MSEDCL employee case in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted the accused in the case of assault and using criminal force to deter MSEDCL Mouda employees from discharging their official duty.

A complaint was lodged with Mouda Police Station by Smita Shende (employee of MSEDCL) alleging that, on 25/03/2023 when the complainant and her associates, with the order of their senior, went to disconnect the electricity of the Mutton Shop of Sachin Lalorkar, due to his non-payment of 6 months electricity bill, accused Narendra Dighore intercepted them by beating them and also by threatening them with dire consequences coupled with use of abusive language. In pursuance to the said allegations an FIR bearing No. 0160/2025 was registered by the Mouda Police Station under Sections 353, 294, 323 & 506 of IPC.

During the course of trial, prosecution had examined many witnesses including complainant, doctor, IO etc. By citing their witnesses, prosecution had argued before the District and Sessions Court that the accused had not only deterred the government servant from discharging his official duty but he had also assaulted and threatened the government servant from dire consequences & therefore prosecution prayed for stringent punishment for the accused.

Whereas on the other hand, the counsel for the accused — Adv. Bhavesh Sugandh and Adv. Mrunal Tighare — argued before the District and Sessions Court that prosecution has utterly failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt a single allegation against the present accused. Prosecution failed to establish that there exists lawful official duty to disconnect the electricity of accused Sachin. Even a Medical certificate does not corroborate with the evidence of an injured employee of MSEDCL. There is no proof that due to the abusive language of accused anyone was annoyed, and also there is no proof that accused was in a position at the time of threatening that he can cause danger to the life of complainant. Therefore, the counsel for the accused prayed for acquittal for the accused.

After hearing both the parties at length the District and Sessions Court Judge S. M. Kanakdande acquitted the accused Narendra Dighore.

Adv. Bhavesh Sugandh and Adv. Mrunal Tighare pleaded for accused Narendra Dighore, whereas APP Adv. Motghare pleaded for State.