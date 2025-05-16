Illegal Kalyan Matka Gambling Den Busted in Nagpur’s Sonegaon Area, One Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Crime Branch carried out a raid on an illegal Kalyan Matka gambling den in the Sonegaon police jurisdiction on Thursday, May 15, between 3:00 PM and 4:50 PM. One individual was arrested in the operation, which took place near Haveli Pan Shop, close to Sahakar Nagar bus stop.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mamtesh alias Golu Ram Lakhan Shambharkar (35), a resident of Old Khambala Colony, Rana Pratap Nagar Post.

Items Seized:

Paper slips containing numbers used for Kalyan Matka betting

Cash amounting to ₹3,700

A black ballpoint pen (approximate value ₹5)

Sky blue Oppo 15 mobile phone

Hyundai Verna car (registration number MH 40 AC 9189), estimated worth ₹10,00,000

Total estimated value of seized items: ₹10,08,705

According to police officials, Mamtesh was caught red-handed accepting bets and writing down numbers from local residents. A case has been registered against him under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Omprakash Sontakke. The team included Women Police Constable Aarti, Naik Police Officer Sheshrao, and Constables Ashwin, Sameer, and Kunal.

