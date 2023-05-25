

Nagpur: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur became the first IIM to sign an MoU with Government of Maharashtra for the Chief Minister’s Fellowship (CMF) Program during a ceremony held at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Mumbai on May 24, 2023. Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM Nagpur, signed the MoU in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Rajagopal Devara, Principal Secretary, Reforms, Department of Finance Government of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fadnavis informed that the one-year CMF program was extremely popular among the youths who strive for excellence in their respective fields to enhance their knowledge and skill base.

The CMF program, the first of its kind initiative by any state government and an IIM, will help in effective collaboration between academia and the government. The CMF program, which was initially launched in the year 2015 by the then chief minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, has been restarted by Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde in 2023 with the aim to re-establish and re-position the brand Maharashtra as a ‘thought leader’ in introducing progressive development partnerships. In its newer version, the CMF program will be reoriented, revitalized and restructured this year through best practices for optimum benefits to selected fellows and the state.

While highlighting the benefits of CMF program, Mr. Fadnavis informed that the state had got many good fellows from various fields through this scheme. Fellows, selected under this program, have many innovative ideas in various fields which greatly benefit the development process of the state, he added.

While catalysing the agenda of inclusive and progressive economic development forward in the state, the CMF will also act as a reference point for other states and the Government of India to emulate, authorities at IIM Nagpur informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Metri, informed that IIM Nagpur will be focusing on enhancing the understanding of the fellows about Indian polity and to equip them with the tools for effective policy making. The course will help in developing the competencies of the fellows to be efficient development practitioners. Dr. Metri expressed determination to contribute to the development process of the state through the CMF program and eagerness to participate in such programs in the future.

The classroom interventions, during the program, will focus on developing the Fellow’s mindset for public service through – policy research, project coordination and monitoring, and effective and impactful implementation of special initiatives of the Government of Maharashtra. Training on the intrapreneurial mindset, required to achieve desired results in a public/ government setting, will also form a part of the curriculum. Various advanced tactics and strategies for managing relationships with multiple stakeholders while facilitating various tasks, optimizing individual and team productivity, along with achieving results with quantifiable impact will be a part of the course curriculum of CMF.

Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Mumbai, too signed the MoU to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra for CMF program.

