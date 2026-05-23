IIM Nagpur Holds 10th Convocation, Records Highest Package of Rs 73.17 LPA

Nagpur: Indian Institute of Management Nagpur celebrated its 10th Convocation with 443 students graduating across MBA, Executive MBA and Executive Ph.D. programmes, marking a major milestone in the institute’s academic and research journey.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Sajjan Jindal as the chief guest and Deven J. Mehta as Guest of Honour. Senior institute officials, including Director Bhimaraya Metri and Governing Board Chairman C P Gurnani, were also present.

The graduating batch included 347 MBA students from the 2024–26 batch, 95 Executive MBA students from Nagpur and Pune cohorts, and one Executive Ph.D. scholar. The institute also awarded its first-ever Executive Ph.D. degree during the ceremony.

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In another achievement, two students from the University of Lille completed their dual degree programme through IIM Nagpur’s international academic collaboration initiative.

Addressing the graduates, Sajjan Jindal said leadership is shaped through years of disciplined decision-making and consistent effort rather than sudden success. Drawing inspiration from tennis legend Roger Federer, he highlighted how excellence often appears effortless only after years of practice and refinement.

“India does not need more people who can only see the future. India needs people who can build it,” Jindal told the graduating class.

Guest of Honour Deven J. Mehta encouraged students to follow values such as integrity, hard work, courage and faith while contributing to India’s growth story.

IIM Nagpur also reported strong placement performance this year. The institute received six international offers and recorded its highest annual package of Rs 73.17 lakh. Around 250 companies, including multinational corporations, Indian firms and public sector undertakings, participated in the placement drive.

Several students were recognised for academic excellence and all-round performance during the convocation ceremony. Prashant Gupta received the IIM Nagpur Gold Medal along with the G H Raisoni Merit Award of Rs 5 lakh for best scholastic performance in the MBA programme.

The convocation reflected IIM Nagpur’s growing presence as a fast-rising management institute contributing to leadership development, executive education and research in India.



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