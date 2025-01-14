IIM Nagpur Alumni Meet Kutumbh 3.0 Pledges Reigniting Inspiring Future Leaders

Advertisement













Nagpur: The annual alumni meet of the IIM Nagpur, Kutumbh 3.0, was celebrated with enthusiasm and camaraderie. Alumni from various batches gathered on campus for the two-day event to reconnect with old friends, share experiences, and strengthen their bond with the Institute.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur, along with Prof. Prashant Gupta (Dean of Alumni Affairs) and Prof. Mukund Vyas (Dean of Executive Education), warmly welcomed the alumni. The event began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolizing the rekindling of cherished memories and the beginning of a vibrant two-day celebration. Dr. Metri shed light on the crucial role of alumni in shaping the Institute’s journey and inspiring future leaders.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For a meaningful start to the day, a sapling plantation drive was organized. Alumni, students, and faculty joined to plant saplings, symbolizing growth, sustainability, and a collective commitment to a greener future.

A notable highlight that followed was the Start-up Showcase, where Mr. Sonnal Sinha (founder of SKT THEMES), Mr. Viswanathan Hariharasubramanian (founder of Valence Advanced Materials Private Limited), Mr. Hilash Nandilath, Mr.Amar Akre and Mr. Rohit Kharat (founder of HAR Group), Dr. Vinay Karanam (founder of Matakite Online Trust of New Zealand) and Dr. Karthik Ramesh (founder of Sentinel AI Machine Learning Quantum Labs) presented innovative ventures, shared their journeys of challenges and success. The session showcased IIM Nagpur’s talent and creativity, thus providing a platform for knowledge exchange and inspiring students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

The ceremony celebrated the remarkable contributions of alumni with prestigious awards. Dr. Vinay Prakash Tiwari (Fint 004) was honored with the Achiever’s Award Executive, while Prashant Dubey (PGP Batch of 2022) received the Alumni Network Enrichment Award. The People’s Choice Awards conferred to Miss Astha Bishnoi (PGP Batch of 2024) in the Female Category while Mr. Jitendra Kakodiya (PGP Batch of 2022) in the Male Category. Such accolades highlighted the exceptional achievements and impact of IIM Nagpur’s alumni, marking a memorable conclusion to the event.

The Cultural Night featured a soulful performance by Mayur Joshi and his band. Their heartfelt renditions set a perfect tone for nostalgia and joy, bringing alumni and students together in a memorable celebration of togetherness and shared history.

The Kutumbh 3.0 embraced the spirit of sportsmanship with friendly matches across various sports. Alumni and students participated enthusiastically, turning the campus into a lively arena of energy and camaraderie. The crowd cheers and the shared determination of players reflected the values of teamwork and collaboration that IIM Nagpur stands for.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Closing Ceremony, where alumni reminisced their cherished memories and discussed future collaborations. Souvenirs were distributed as tokens of appreciation, symbolizing the enduring connections formed during the event.

As the alumni bid farewell, the IIM Nagpur campus resonated with laughter, shared stories, and promised to return. Kutumbh 3.0 demonstrated the strength of its vibrant community, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the next reunion.