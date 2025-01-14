From Thailand to Japan: TATA AIG’s Coverage Across Asia for Indian Tourists

Advertisement













Ensuring an enjoyable and safe journey is essential as Indian travellers explore Asia, from Thailand’s bustling markets to Japan’s serene shrines. Thus, proper travel insurance is essential since unexpected events can arise at any given time.

The TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard Policy offers comprehensive coverage tailored for Indian tourists, providing peace of mind as you embrace adventures across the continent.

A Brief About the TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard Plan

The TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard plan is an out-and-out comprehensive travel insurance plan, crafted to secure your trips within Asia. Made to shield your Asian travel episodes, this travel insurance plan offers extensive coverage for many medical as well as non-medical risks. This ensures that you begin and end your Asia trip with mental satisfaction.

The TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard Plan comes in three variants:

Silver Plan Silver Plus Plan Gold Plan

This travel medical insurance policy is available for individuals as well as families. This involves dependent children, self and spouse. It provides coverage for people aged 6 months to 70 years under a single-trip policy.

The TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard policy covers vital contingencies. This includes dismemberment and accidental death, accident and sickness medical costs, flight cancellations and delays, baggage loss/ delay, passport loss, repatriation of remains, etc. The plan covers treatment in every nationwide hospital, provided the defined hospital is perfectly met.

Key Benefits and Features of the TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard Policy

Listed below are the salient benefits and features that you can reap when you buy the comprehensive TATA AIG Asia Travel Guard Policy:

Accidental Death and Dismemberment: Coverage is provided for death or dismemberment resulting from an accident while the insured is abroad. The loss must happen within a year of the accident that caused the injury. In the event of multiple losses from a single accident, only the largest amount will be paid.

If a Traveller Loses: Percentage of Principal Amount Life 100% Sight of both eyes 100% Both feet and hands 100% One foot and one hand 100% Either foot or hand and sight of an eye 100% Hearing in both ears and speech loss 100% Quadriplegia 100% Either foot or hand 50% Speech 50% Sight of an eye 50% Hearing in both ears 50% Hemiplegia 50% Paraplegia 50% Index and Thumb finger of the same hand 25% Uniplegia 25%

The Accidental Death and Dismemberment benefit is capped at 10% of the Principal Sum Insured for insured individuals aged 17 years or younger.

Sickness and Accident Medical Expenses: This policy covers accidents and illnesses occurring while you are abroad. Any medical services or treatments costing more than $1 are covered only if approved in advance by the Assistance Company.

If you are hospitalised when the policy expires, benefits for covered medical expenses will continue until your discharge or up to 60 days after the policy expiration date, whichever comes first.

Assistance: Coverage includes medical evacuation, medical needs, repatriation, legal support, lost passports or luggage, general assistance, emergency travel agency services, pre-departure services, a disclaimer or liability and emergency cash advances and transfers.

This applies if your checked baggage is delayed or misdirected by a common carrier when you arrive at the destination listed on your ticket. All claims must be verified by the common carrier, who must provide certification of the misdirection or delay.

Personal Liability : Provides coverage for claims filed against the insured for property damage and medical expenses resulting from bodily injury caused by the insured in an accident. This coverage does not include the regular or insured residents of their household.

: Provides coverage for claims filed against the insured for property damage and medical expenses resulting from bodily injury caused by the insured in an accident. This coverage does not include the regular or insured residents of their household. Luggage Loss (Common Carrier) : Provides coverage for permanent loss of an entire piece of checked baggage held in the custody, care and control of a common carrier due to misdirection, theft or non-delivery while you are a ticketed passenger on the common carrier.

: Provides coverage for permanent loss of an entire piece of checked baggage held in the custody, care and control of a common carrier due to misdirection, theft or non-delivery while you are a ticketed passenger on the common carrier. Passport Loss : You will be covered for the reasonable expenses of acquiring a new or duplicate passport.

: You will be covered for the reasonable expenses of acquiring a new or duplicate passport. Emergency Medical Evacuation : In a health-related emergency, you will be evacuated to the nearest Asia-based hospital or back to India for the required medical treatment.

: In a health-related emergency, you will be evacuated to the nearest Asia-based hospital or back to India for the required medical treatment. Repatriation of Remains: This travel insurance policy covers the cost of repatriating mortal remains to India in the unfortunate event of your passing.

Conclusion

The TATA AIG travel insurance for travellers within Asia, called Asia Travel Guard Policy, provides crucial coverage for Indian travellers venturing into the varied regions of Asia. With its all-inclusive benefits, such as medical expenses, baggage protection and emergency support, you can set out on your journey with assurance.

Select TATA AIG international travel insurance for peace during travel and concentrate on creating lasting memories throughout your Asian adventures.