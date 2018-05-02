Ignou exams from September 17

Nagpur: The first university level exams in Maharashtra will kick off from September 17 as Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) starts its final year papers.

In Nagpur region, the exam will be held across 10 cities/towns with almost 2,000 students enrolled. Under the jurisdiction of Ignou’s Nagpur region, exam centres have been set up at Amravati, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Gadchiroli, Kurkheda, Nanded, Buldhana and Amravati Central Prison. Across the country, 3.3 lakh students are registered for final year or semester exams. Ignou vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao told sources that 1.26 lakh students had already downloaded the hall tickets. Though originally scheduled for June, this exam got delayed due to lockdown.

As per UGC mandate, the exam for final year or semester has to be conducted starting September. The exam for various streams will continue till October 16. Across the country, IGNOU has set up 718 examination centres which include 59 inside jails for inmates. Though hall tickets are available online and can be downloaded by students, even those who reached the exam centre without one will be allowed under specific conditions.

Such students will have to produce a photo ID issued by the government or by the university and also have their name registered in the list at the centre. Ignou in a public statement confirmed that it will be adhering to all Covid-19 safety guidelines for its exams. All students will be checked for body temperature with the thermo gun.

However, unlike JEE and NEET, there is no provision for students with fever to appear for the exam. Officials of Ignou confirmed that students having temperature will be sent back. Those who are unable to appear for the exam this time can appear in December without having to pay any separate exam fee. Ignou exams will be a completely traditional pen and paper format test. Nagpur regional director of Ignou, P Sivaswaroop told sources that even request of change of centre by students has been accepted. He said due to the Covid-19 pandemic travelling long distances is not a feasible option for many, due to which Ignou has tried their best to facilitate their exams in the nearest centre possible.