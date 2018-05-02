Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    3-yr-old kidnapped from Nagpur rescued in Indore

    Nagpur: Three-year-old Mohd Adnan Shaikh, who was kidnapped from Bada Tajbagh in Nagpur on Sunday, was rescued by Indore police following information from Sakkardara cops on Monday. Swinging into action immediately after receiving information, Nagpur cops also got the kidnapper trapped by their Indore counterparts.

    Adnan, who stayed with mother Fatima Shaikh on the footpath near Bada Tajbagh, had been abducted by Feroze alias Bombaiyya. It’s learnt Feroze, who too stayed on the footpath, had already befriended Adnan. He lured the child to accompany him by promising to buy a kite. Fatima thought Feroze would bring Adnan back in some time.

    When he did not return with Adnan for a long time, Fatima approached the Sakkardara police with a complaint.
    The cops, under senior PI Satyavan Mane and supervision of Zonal DCP Vivek Masaal, took help of cyber experts to trace the whereabouts of Feroze. The cops also conducted searches at the railway station and bus stands, as there was a chance of Feroze fleeing to Mumbai.

    After Feroze’s location was traced at a certain location at Indore, the Sakkardara cops sought the cooperation of Indore police, who managed to zero in on the abductor and the child. The two are set to be brought back to the city on Wednesday by Sakkardara cops, who have already left for Indore.

