If a mother is saved , then the complete family is saved !!!

A case of near missed maternal mortality saved at Alexis Hospital

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an emergency a29-year-old female patient came to Alexis Hospital with septic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, a rare and serious condition that disrupts blood flow. It is a blood clotting disorder that can turn into uncontrollable bleeding. She underwent a caesarean delivery at some other private hospital four days prior to admitting at Alexis Hospital. She was admitted with high grade fever, low blood pressure (shock) with respiratory distress and also had convulsed one time just before arriving at Alexis. , Dr Nitin Wadaskar, (Consultant Physician), admitted her in ICU where she was immediately intubated and was on life support system. Team of doctors Dr Sanjay Kriplani (Intensivist) along with his team and Dr Sakshi Bansal (Gynaecologist) closely managed the case. CT abdomen of the patient revealed gross Hemoperitoneum, also called as intra-abdominal hemorrhage or intraperitoneal hemorrhage, which is a type of internal bleeding in which blood gathers in your peritoneal cavity. She was already on life supporting drugs and devices. Additionally, she also required multiple blood products to control her internal bleeding to maintain her blood pressure. Risks increased as she had an acute kidney shutdown, for which she was on continuous renal support under care of Dr Nishant Deshpande (Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician) along with Dr Vishal Ramteke (Nephrologist) at Alexis Hospital.

After 3 days of vigorous treatment and critical care team hard work when her blood pressure became normal, Dr. Mohammad Zuber (Interventional Radiologist) decided to do CT guided embolization of the bleeding vessels to stop her bleeding. Following which Dr. Mohammad Yunus (General and Laparoscopic Surgeon) and Dr Sakshi Bansal (Gynaecologist) removed 325 gms of clots via laparotomy and 2.3 litres blood inside her abdomen. Post laparotomy her blood pressure; heart rate and respiration were stable. Her kidneys also started improving. She was discharged in a marvellous state after 23 days of her admission.

Dr. Nitin Wadaskar (Consultant Physician) stated that she was in a critical stage with Septic shock, coagulation abnormality and on ventilator support. Proper time bound management and team work helps in survival of the patient. Proper cooperation and relatives belief was also contributing factor for patient aliveness.

Dr Sakshi Bansal (Gynaecologist) shares, “Although she was in shock and was one of the most difficult cases to manage, we at Alexis hospital were able to save her only because of our multidisciplinary approach and support from the peer members. As it is said if a mother is saved, then the complete family is saved. She was a mother of two children and she was a case of near missed maternal mortality.”

The patient was given a total of 34 units of blood products including 8 Cryoprecipitate, 8 Fresh frozen plasma, 13 packed red blood cells along with 3 Single donor platelets and 2 Random donor platelets.

Dr Tushar Gawad, Director Administration at Alexis Hospital shares, “Managing high end lifesaving complex cases like these and getting a good outcome is what every institute aspires to achieve! We at Alexis always strive to continue to manage complex cases requiring quaternary care along with a multidisciplinary team of experts and infrastructure under one roof. This is the best example of choosing the right and well equipped multispecialty hospital in an emergency.”

About Alexis Multispecialty Hospital – www.alexishospital.com

Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The hospital employs renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort.

This state-of-the-art distinctive 200 bedded set up offers end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynecology, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital also has a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement