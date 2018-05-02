ICSI celebrates 52nd Foundation Day on 4th October 2020

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) celebrated its 52nd Foundation Day on Sunday, the 4th of October, 2020, on the theme “Governance: From Grassroots to Global” through virtual mode.

Hon’ble Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and congratulated the Institute for its exemplary journey so far.

He emphasized on continued professional development and appreciated the Institute’s efforts in the direction throughout the lockdown period. “Occasions as these are times to introspect our roles and responsibilities, both towards oneself and towards the nation”, he said.

Special Guest of the day, Shri Manoj Pandey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, echoed the sentiments of the day and expressed his delight by mentioning how the Institute has shown its unstinted support and has walked hand in hand with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during the pandemic. He requested the members of the Institute to continue to hone their skills and assume the bigger responsibility of Governance Professionals and contribute in strengthening the framework for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The occasion was also graced by the benign presence of Shri Upendra Tripathy, Director General, International Solar Alliance, as the Key Note Speaker. He vividly explained how the untapped energy and potential in our resources, be it natural or human, should be utilized for a more holistic and sustainable development of the country.

Humbled with the recognition and the faith reposed in the Institute, CS Ashish Garg, President The ICSI, assured that the Institute would continue to undertake measures and initiatives driven towards development of its stakeholders and the Nation. He said “It is the combined efforts of all that shall reap the right benefits and hence we all should strive together to achieve the pinnacles of Governance, for our mantra always has been – Together we can. Together we will”.

CS (Dr.) Shyam Agarwal, Member, Appellate Authority & Past President, The ICSI, set the momentum for the thematic panel discussion of the day, by giving a brief on the Governance Codes developed by the ICSI and how these codes would not just revamp the governance structure at the panchayat level but would also open an array of opportunities for Company Secretaries globally.

The two eminent and appropriately chosen panelists for the day, Ms. Chhavi Rajawat, Sarpanch, Soda village, Rajasthan and Shri Amitabh Soni, Founder, Abhedya, explained how education opens more avenues and gives a better perspective to work at the grass root level with their own examples. Both the dynamic youth icons, acknowledged the efforts taken by ICSI towards building a robust governance culture in the country.





