“ICAI Nagpur Celebrates 74th Independence Day”

71st Independence Day was celebrated with full zeal & enthusiasm at Nagpur Branch of ICAI Dhantoli Nagpur. Flag hoisting at the occasion was done by the Senior Chartered Accountant CA. Manjit Singh Parihar. While addressing the gathering he said that celebrating Independence gives us a sense of belonging and motivation to develop ourselves as a nation. He shared his proud feelings of belonging to the family of freedom fighters. He appreciated the commitment of Team Nagpur led by CA Kirit N. Kalyani, Chairman, Nagpur Branch, to serve the fraternity excellently, even in the testing times.

He urged the members and students to value Independence by contributing professionally and individually to the development of the country. With the changing atmosphere, various new avenues are going to remain available in the world, after the unfortunate lockdown phase, he added. We should strive hard for taking the profession to newer heights, he conveyed before concluding.

CA. Jaydeep Shah, Hon. Past President, ICAI, specially invited guest, graced the occasion and blessed with his words of wisdom. He conveyed that present phase of health crisis requires to take due care of ourselves and our dear and near ones. He added that, but in any case we should remain calm and composed to deal with the situation. He appreciated the efforts of Team Nagpur and congratulated the Team for organizing webinars of due relevance including with resource persons from beyond geographical borders including USA, UK, Dubai, etc. This situation therefore, has been taken in right spirit by Team Nagpur under the able leadership of Chairman CA Kirit and can be rightly termed as blessing in disguise, he added. He shared his words of wisdom and appealed to act responsibly towards achieving respective goals in lives by committing to act responsibly as a citizen of India. Before concluding, he wished all good luck for future endeavours of branch.

CA. Kirit N. Kalyani, welcomed all the dignitaries, committee members and students. He extended sincere wishes on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He conveyed that, this year celebration of Independence Day is unique. Because of prescribed precautionary measures, the event is being celebrated on behalf of all members and students of fraternity, only with Dignitaries, Committee Members and Staff Members only, he conveyed. Sense of commitment and patriotism prevails in all situations, including the testing times because of COVID 19. This feels our hearts with the proud feelings of being an INDIAN, he said. He further said that, the present situation requires us to take good care of ourselves, family and society at large. He further added that, CA’s play an important role in nation building and urged the members and students to act responsibly in these times and make best use of their skills to help government propel the economy of the country. He assured to ensure continuing commitment to serve the fraternity because of strength of Team Nagpur. Before concluding, he wished for all to get free from Covid and all known or unknown disturbing elements in the personal and professional lives of members and students.

Secretary CA. Jiten Saglani, co-ordinated the programme. Chairman WICASA Nagpur, CA Akshay Gulhane, proposed vote of thanks. Prominently present on the auspicious occasion were CA. Saket Bagdia, Vice Chairman, CA Suren Duragkar, Team WICASA Member Kritika Iyer, Samyak Modi, Kajal Shahu, Akanksha Shinde, Branch Staff Members including Mr Vinod Karale, Mr Pravin Rajankar, Mr Sanjay Raut & Mrs Neha Khanang.