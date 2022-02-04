ICAI celebrates 72nd Annual Function

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established by an Act of Parliament in 1949 has proven its mark as an elite world class institution devoted to uphold the values of transparency, accountability and integrity. ICAI celebrated its 72nd Annual Function on February 4, 2022. The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance in the presence of CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria, President, CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Vice-President, Central & Regional Council Members of ICAI and members.

With over 3.40 lakh members and over 7 lakh students, ICAI is the world’s second largest accounting body. Through its 5 Regional Councils, 164 Branches, 44 Overseas Chapters & 29 Representative Offices, the Institute is taking forward its agenda of inclusive growth & continues to add glory to the profession.

At the outset, CA. (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI welcomed all the dignitaries, the members in the profession and esteemed guests.

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance while addressing the audience said “For development of all the sectors of the country like education, health, defence, agriculture, etc., and to manage the economy, the role of CAs are very important and I can say that the CA community is managing the economy well.

He further added “Role of CAs is very important not only in taxation, accountancy, capital management, banking, insurance but also in providing advise for effective management of business”.

Dr. Karad said “ Chartered Accountants are the Doctors of the economic health of our country. Your role is very important in facilitating government schemes and making them reach the common man.”

Over the years, ICAI has grown in stature and size to play a significant role in economic development, upholding public confidence and contribution to the nation’s economic policies at various levels.

CA. Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI stated “ICAI has always been a firm believer of the fact that Independence, Integrity and Excellence are best accompanied with consistency and persistent eyes on the goals. The Institute has been instrumental in catapulting India’s economic growth by steadfastly providing advisory services, formulating newer and evolving accounting and auditing policies and increasingly taking on new roles and responsibilities in strategic sectors.”

ICAI supports the initiatives of the Government and its regulators viz. Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, etc. and provides useful inputs from time to time. The Institute has also played a key role in making Indian corporate sector robust and ensuring its glorious presence on the global horizon.

While delivering Vote of thanks, CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Vice-President, ICAI said “Being the backbone of financial discipline in India and conscience keeper of national economy for decades, our profession today is considered as one of the most vibrant forces of socio-economic growth. Chartered Accountants symbolise fiscal prudence and discipline and with their multi-dimensional capabilities, they can act as catalyst for economic development.”

The Chief Guest also distributed awards under various categories to meritorious students, Branches/Regional Councils & Overseas Chapters of ICAI.