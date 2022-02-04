Covid-19: Nagpur reports 2,056 fresh cases, 8 deaths, active cases at 17,516

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported 2,056 fresh cases and eight deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 2,061 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,057 cases and six deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 864 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 135 cases and two deaths were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,69,282 and the number of deaths rose to 10,278. The sum of 5,41,488 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 95.12% while active cases dropped to 17,516.