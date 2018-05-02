ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks

Nagpur: To assist people in need now ICAD has came forward and took an initiative and started distributing food raw material to needy who don’t have ration card. This activity was conducted in Jatatrodi slum area.

Taking into view of Covid 19 precaution measures, ICAD team explained how to wash and santize hands to elder and old people.

ICAD distributed 150 bags of raw material to 150 families. One bag consists of rice,dal, oil, poha, sugar, masala, onion, potato, pickle,snacks, biscuits, sanitizer and hand wash.

As an initiative to help needy ICAD will distribute the essential stuff in Rambagh slum areas on Tuesday.