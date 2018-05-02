Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020

    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks

    Nagpur: To assist people in need now ICAD has came forward and took an initiative and started distributing food raw material to needy who don’t have ration card. This activity was conducted in Jatatrodi slum area.

    Taking into view of Covid 19 precaution measures, ICAD team explained how to wash and santize hands to elder and old people.

    ICAD distributed 150 bags of raw material to 150 families. One bag consists of rice,dal, oil, poha, sugar, masala, onion, potato, pickle,snacks, biscuits, sanitizer and hand wash.

    As an initiative to help needy ICAD will distribute the essential stuff in Rambagh slum areas on Tuesday.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Hindi News
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    गोंदिया:मरकज से लोटे मुस्लिम बंधुओं को स्वास्थ्य जांच कराना बंधनकारक
    गोंदिया:मरकज से लोटे मुस्लिम बंधुओं को स्वास्थ्य जांच कराना बंधनकारक
    Trending News
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Featured News
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145