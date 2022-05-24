ICAD launched ‘ICAD Online App’ for JEE and NEET students

Advertisement

In Covid era, we understood the immense reach of technology and its probable use in education sector. It was also clear that next offline classes will be hybrid ones. ICAD has taken steps in this direction a year back. ICAD software team prepared three apps – ICAD ONLINE APP for students, FARS for Faculty Members and ‘Parent Connect App’ for parents.

A team of 50 people prepared these three apps. Team meticulously screened and uploaded 1,50,000 questions of varying difficulty levels in ‘ICAD Online App’. Students personalized data is stored in cloud, and is accessible anytime with single login. This itself eliminated the need to carry hundreds of lecture plans or DPPs to practice. All students have to do is have its own locked tablet.