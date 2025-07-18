IAS officers, ministers honeytrapped? Nana Patole drops bombshell in Assembly

Advertisement



Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole stirred a storm in the Legislative Assembly, alleging that senior bureaucrats and ministers may have fallen prey to a honeytrap operation, potentially leading to the leakage of sensitive government documents.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Patole claimed that the actual number of officials caught up in the scandal is far higher than what is being reported. “The information we have received about this honeytrap incident is extremely serious. Due to such cases, confidential government documents can fall into the hands of anti-national elements, which would be a huge security lapse. This needs to be thoroughly investigated by the police,” Patole said.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Patole said, “There is growing concern that classified information from the State has been accessed through a systematic honeytrap. Reports suggest the involvement of IAS officers and sitting ministers. If this material has reached anti-national networks, it poses a direct threat to State security.”

The explosive claim has raised alarm over the possible compromise of official communications and internal state affairs. Patole demanded an urgent investigation into the matter to safeguard the integrity of the administration and protect critical data from falling into the wrong hands.

He further demanded that the government clarify the matter in the House by the end of the day, warning that the Opposition would otherwise intensify its protest. Speaker Rahul Narwekar briefly responded, saying, “The government should take note of the matter raised.”

In a statement outside the House, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The Home Department and the police must be looking into it .”

Opposition leaders alleged that several top officials were reportedly recorded in a compromising position at a luxury hotel in Nashik. According to them, the footage is believed to have been used for blackmail, and at least 72 names have surfaced during preliminary inquiries.

Outside the House, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said, “I am not aware about the exact case. This is not just a question of misconduct, this could be a serious breach of public trust and institutional integrity. If proven, the accused must face legal consequences.”

Minister Kadam rejects allegations

Meanwhile, amid uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over sensational honeytrap allegations, Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam on Thursday firmly denied any official confirmation regarding the matter.

Reacting to Congress leader Nana Patole’s claims, Kadam said, “There has been no official confirmation so far. No complaint has been filed at any police station. The reports in the media appear completely baseless. This seems like an attempt to defame the government. If anyone has evidence, they should present it, politics should not be played through rumours.”