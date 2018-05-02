    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021
    I-T Raids at Taapsee Pannu’s, Anurag Kashyap’s Residence Over Tax Evasion Issue

    Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu have come under the radar of the Income Tax department that conducted searches at their office and residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The raid conducted in relation to tax evasion.

    Producer Madhu Mantena, who co-owned Phantom Films with Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, has also come under the radar of the I-T department. Mantena currently owns a talent management agency named KWAN. The searches began at Bahl’s residence later in the day Neither Kashyap nor Pannu has spoken out on the matter yet. Both the filmmaker and the actor have been immensely critical of the Central government, especially on social media. Taapsee and Anurag have launched many tweets in the past, speaking for the farmers protesting against the contentious Farm Laws, and also supporting those who have been on the receiving end of the government’s policies and decisions.

    Meanwhile, Phantom Films that was co-owned by Anurag, was dissolved in the year 2019 after Bahl was accused of sexual harassment under the #MeToo movement. However, earlier this year, Madhu Mantena decided to revive the company and bought it in partnership with Reliance Entertainment

    More details awaited.

