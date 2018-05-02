Crowding, lack of coordination as senior citizens queue up for Covid-19 shots in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started second phase of its mass immunisation programme on Monday. However, technical glitches in the newly-updated CoWIN app, lack of coordination among civic officials and confusion among the public affected the overall turnout were seen at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Wednesday.

Citizens faced major inconvenience at IGGMCH with total chaos scenario at the sight. Some also complained about the rude behaviour of the hospital staff. Senior citizens started queuing up at the centre from 8:30 am. However, registration process wasn’t started till 10:30 pm.

Vaccination centres also didn’t have adequate number of wheelchairs and seating arrangements for senior citizens. Above all no social distancing were followed on this occasion.