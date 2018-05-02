Hyderabad rape, murder: City Police to issue advisory over SC guidelines: CP

Irresponsible media, organisations broke the law by revealing identity of the victim

Nagpur: Despite the anguish and outrage over media houses and organisations revealing identity of the 26-year old veterinary doctor who was savagely raped and murdered by four men in Hyderabad, city police are playing the role of a mute spectator. Well aware of the fact that media houses and organisations brazenly violated guidelines of Supreme Court that barred revelation of name of the victim, the City Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has categorically stated that no offence will be registered against those broke the law. Instead, city police would issue an advisory and educate the people about the Supreme Court guidelines.

Demos in city with photograph:

After the terrible incident, angry demonstrations are being staged in almost all parts of the city. Several social organisations and individuals held protests with placards revealing identity and photograph of the victim. It is total violation of Supreme Court guidelines. Nagpur Police also failed in their duty by not “advising” the organisations not to reveal the name of the victim publicly.

It is pertinent to mention that, Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code clearly says rape victims or survivors of other sexual offences prescribed by law cannot be identified without explicit permission. A violation could carry a fine and imprisonment of up to two years. Not only must the name of the victim be concealed, any detail that could make the identity of the rape victim public is illegal.

Nagpur Today’s appeal:

Nagpur Today understands the justifiable outrage over the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. “But the revelation of name of the victim with photograph makes the matter worse for the relatives. We appeal not to do such insensitive things and also deter others. Please be sensitive and responsible.”