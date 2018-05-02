Humble Appeal for OXYGEN cylinders & other help

Joint Coordination Committee consisting of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), MIDC Industries Association (MIA) Hingna, Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Nagpur Chapter, Kalmeshwar Industries Association (KIA), Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) Vidarbha Chapter and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) Nagpur express its gratitude to all industrial fraternity for extending solid support during the very crucial phase of Covid19, as the ongoing second phase is all the more critical. Oxygen which is the most essential for all human beings to live, is in short supply just for want of empty oxygen cylinders and as such oxygen could not be easily made available to patients in hospitals.

We appreciate the good gestures of the industrial fraternity for extending all support to the administration for easing the situation of Covid-19 and understanding the responsibility towards society. Once again the society needs our support.

Industrial fraternity can come forward to help the administration in following ways :

a) Surrender Empty / filled oxygen cylinders to their suppliers, to the Administration or to associations.

b) Supporting with Oxygen Storage Tanks.

c) Transportation of Oxygen Tankers from nearby Oxygen Plants.

For other details and cost, we hereby request everybody to immediately contact either VIA office BMA, MIA, KIA, CII, JD DIC or Collector Office, Nagpur. Let us all respond to this call wholeheartedly to save lives and to ease the situation.

Earlier we help administration to ease the situation, earlier will be oxygen available for Industries too, says a joint press release issued by Suresh Rathi, President – VIA, C G Shegaonkar, President – MIA, Pradeep Khandelwal, President – BMA, Ranjit Singh Chairman – CII, Amar Mohite, President – KIA, Nishchay Shelke, President – DICCI Vidharbha Chapter and all joint coordination committee members.



