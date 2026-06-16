Hudkeshwar Police Solve Robbery in Hours, Arrest Accused

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Nagpur: In a swift and commendable operation, Hudkeshwar Police solved a sensational robbery case within hours of the crime and arrested one of the accused. Police recovered stolen property worth approximately ₹1.80 lakh, including an iPhone 15, a Samsung mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the offence.

According to police, the case was registered under Crime No. 499/2026 at Hudkeshwar Police Station based on a complaint filed by 21-year-old Harsh Govind Barsagade, a resident of Mrignayani Layout, Hudkeshwar Khurd.

Robbery on way home

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The incident took place in the early hours of June 9. Harsh Barsagade, along with his friends Siddhant Nagose and Pranay Amdare, had gone to Sakkardara Chowk for breakfast at around 3:30 am. While returning home at approximately 4:30 am via Hudkeshwar Road near Gajanan Mandir in Mhalgi Nagar, they were intercepted by two youths riding a TVS motorcycle.

Police said the accused stopped the complainant, grabbed him by the hair and pulled him to the ground, causing his mobile phone to fall from his pocket. The assailants allegedly threatened him and forced him to read the words “Original Gangster” written on the motorcycle’s fuel tank.

One of the accused reportedly intimidated the victim, demanding money and declaring himself the “king of the road.” The duo then snatched the victim’s iPhone 15, valued at around ₹50,000, and fled the spot.

Quick police action

Taking the matter seriously, Hudkeshwar Police launched an immediate investigation. A special team led by PSI Pradeep Kumbhare was formed under the guidance of senior officers.

Using technical surveillance and intelligence gathered from informants, police identified a suspect and detained him from the Pipla Fata area.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his identity as Shivam Pravin Bhanare (18), a resident of Liviano Building, Narendra Nagar, Nagpur. He allegedly confessed to committing the robbery along with an accomplice.

Property recovered

Police recovered the following items from the accused’s possession:

iPhone 15 worth approximately ₹50,000

Samsung mobile phone worth approximately ₹10,000

TVS Ronin motorcycle (MH-49-CZ-0983) worth approximately ₹1.20 lakh

The total value of the recovered property is estimated at around ₹1.80 lakh.

Search on for second accused

While Shivam Bhanare has been arrested, his accomplice remains absconding. Police have obtained a mobile number linked to the fugitive and are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend him.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Naveenchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Vasant Pardeshi, DCP Rashmita Rao, ACP Narendra Hivare and Senior Police Inspector Anamika Mirzapure.

Officials said the swift detection of the case sends a strong message that those involved in street crimes and robberies will be tracked down and brought to justice without delay. Further investigation is underway.

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