Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police solved the sensational burglary case at the house of retired Zilla Parishad teacher Narendra Baliramji Kohad with the arrest of two thieves, and recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables collectively worth Rs 23.08 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified Subham alias Munni Chandrashekhar Moon (25), a resident of Somwari Quarter No 238/1, near Tukdoji Statue, Sakkardara, and Rakesh alias Dhok Sunil Lakhote (34), a resident of Plot No 64, Shatabdi Nagar, Rameshwari Ring Road, Ajni.

The accused duo had committed the crime between 9 pm and 9.45 pm on May 4 when Kohad (63) and his wife locked their house at Plot No 35, Suryoday Nagar and went to attend the wedding reception of their neighbour’s son at Shree Swami Samarth Sevashram Sabhagruha. The Kohad couple’s son, too, had gone out.

Grabbing the opportunity, accused Shubham and Rakesh climbed the compound wall of the house. After breaking open the lock of the kitchen door with a crowbar, they gained entry into the house. The intruders then went to the bedroom and made away with a wardrobe vault containing Rs 45,000 cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 20 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, cops arrested accused Shubham and Rakesh on May 19 and obtained their remand for custodial interrogation. During their interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime and told investigators that some of the ornaments were sold to Sanjay Mahadeo Gurav, owner of Surabhi Jewellers . Gurav then sold the stolen ornaments to two other bullion traders. Police recovered the stolen gold and valuables from them. The garments purchased by the accused duo were also seized.

Police also recovered some of the valuables stolen by them in seven other house break-in cases. The arrests and recovery of stolen valuables were made by PSI Prashant Raut, PSI Pramod Khandar, ASI Shailesh Thawre, ASI Damahe and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone IV ) Vijaykant Sagar, ACP Ganesh Biradar, Senior PI Jagvendrasingh Rajput and PI Vikrant Sagne.

