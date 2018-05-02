Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked

Nagpur: A man, his parents and other relatives have been booked by MIDC police on the charges of torturing 23-year old woman mentally and physically over dowry. The accused even outraged her modesty by vulgar acts and threatened to kill her.

The complainant 23-year old woman, resident of MIDC area, got married with the accused Suresh Paliwal, native of village Dasapur Kinara, Wadha district on October 1, 2015.

Since the day of the marriage, the accused husband Suresh Paliwal and other accused namely Govind Paliwal, Radha Paliwal, Durgadas Paliwal, Vimal Paliwal, all residents of Wardha, started tormenting the woman mentally and physically over dowry and threatened to kill her.

One of the accused Govind Paliwal even molested her by indulging in indecent acts. Harassment of the woman over dowry continued till September 20,2019. Fed up with the ordeal, the woman finally registered a case against all the accused with MIDC police.

PSI Bhatkule, acting on the complaint, booked all the accused under Sections 354, 406, 498(A), 504, 506(B) of the IPC read with Sections 3, 4 of Prevention of Dowry Act. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
Hindi News
विसर्जन के बाद फुटाला की हालत सबसे ख़राब
विसर्जन के बाद फुटाला की हालत सबसे ख़राब
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Trending News
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Featured News
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Trending In Nagpur
No worry, all is well at Thomas Cook (India)
No worry, all is well at Thomas Cook (India)
Gas delivery man takes ill, dies in Laxmi Nagar
Gas delivery man takes ill, dies in Laxmi Nagar
Cheated man detains, robs fraudster to recover money in Mankapur, arrested
Cheated man detains, robs fraudster to recover money in Mankapur, arrested
Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity
Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity
Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked
Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145