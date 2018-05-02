Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked

Nagpur: A man, his parents and other relatives have been booked by MIDC police on the charges of torturing 23-year old woman mentally and physically over dowry. The accused even outraged her modesty by vulgar acts and threatened to kill her.

The complainant 23-year old woman, resident of MIDC area, got married with the accused Suresh Paliwal, native of village Dasapur Kinara, Wadha district on October 1, 2015.

Since the day of the marriage, the accused husband Suresh Paliwal and other accused namely Govind Paliwal, Radha Paliwal, Durgadas Paliwal, Vimal Paliwal, all residents of Wardha, started tormenting the woman mentally and physically over dowry and threatened to kill her.

One of the accused Govind Paliwal even molested her by indulging in indecent acts. Harassment of the woman over dowry continued till September 20,2019. Fed up with the ordeal, the woman finally registered a case against all the accused with MIDC police.

PSI Bhatkule, acting on the complaint, booked all the accused under Sections 354, 406, 498(A), 504, 506(B) of the IPC read with Sections 3, 4 of Prevention of Dowry Act. Further probe is underway.