Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Husband, in-laws of a woman, who ended her life by jumping from third floor of a building in Hudkeshwar, have been booked for abetting her suicide over money demand.

A resident of Plot No. 304, Building No. 1, Anand Vihar, Hudkeshwar, Sonali Amardeep Rangari (30) had ended her life by jumping from third floor of the building where she was residing on Monday, September 30. Cops at that time had registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe from all angles.

During the probe, it came to the fore that accused husband Amardeep Bhalchandra Rangari (32), father-in-law Bhalchandra Rangari, mother-in-law Satva Bhalchandra Rangari and sister-in-law Sakku, native of Akola, frequently tormented Sujata mentally and physically and demanded her to being money from her parents. Fed up with the torture, Sujata committed suicide on September 30 by jumping from third floor of the building.

Hudkeshwar API Naik, based on probe report and a complaint lodged by Babinanda Namdeo Patil (53), mother of deceased and nativre of Navi Mumbai, booked the accused under Sections 304(B), 306, 498(A), 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.