HT wire theft activities adversely affect farmers in Kanhan

Cops say arrest made goods recovered, MSEDCL has no clue

Nagpur: The farmers of Kanhan and nearby villages are facing acute power crisis owing to the increased in the numbers of theft activities of high-tension (HT) wire in the region. In three theft reported till now, the miscreants have decamped with HT wire worth Rs 2.31 lakh and left farmers no choice but to sustain financial strain as the power cut has adversely affected the sowing process.

On the condition of anonymity, local farmers told Nagpur Today that, “This prolonged apathy has proved severe for many farmers. As the Monsoon is here but with electric supply we are helpless. The rains are also not aggregate this season. We have left no option but to take an aide from the pump to draw water in the field. However, which no power supply our livelihood is at stake.”

Proposal has sent, work will start soon: MSEDCL

A source from local MSEDCL told Nagpur Today that, “We have floated the proposal to administration and also received clearance in return. However, owing to downpour the land has turned into mud which makes difficult to work. As soon as we get clear sky we will complete the work in no time.”

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kanhan PI Kale said that, “The incidents were flourishing back in summer. However, we have nabbed two accused and also recovered the stolen goods. Such acts have stopped now.”

Though the Kanhan PI told Nagpur Today that, the theft activities have taken a pause for quite some time. Gullible farmers, on the contrary, continue to suffer as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has still not installed the new power lines.

The blame game:

Where cops have claimed that they have nabbed two accused involved in the crime and also recovered the stolen good, the MSEDCL officials are saying that they have not received any sort of information in this matter from the police department.

By Shubham Nagdeve