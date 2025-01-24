HSRP in Maharashtra: Why are they more expensive than other states?

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government’s recent decision to make High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandatory for all vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, has sparked criticism, particularly over the steep charges for these number plates. The directive, which requires over two crore vehicles to switch to HSRPs by March 31, is facing backlash for its cost discrepancies across states.

Nagpur-based NGO Janmanch, known for advocating public issues, in a prèss release has raised serious concerns over the high prices for HSRPs in Maharashtra compared to neighbouring states. While Maharashtra charges Rs 450 for a two-wheeler’s HSRP, neighbouring Goa charges a mere Rs 155. Other states like Gujarat, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh also offer lower rates — Rs 160, Rs 200, and Rs 245, respectively.

Gold Rate Friday 24 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 80,700/- Gold 22 KT 75,100/- Silver / Kg 91,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For three-wheelers, the pricing in Maharashtra is Rs 500, but Andhra Pradesh charges just Rs 282, and Goa, Gujarat, and Punjab have rates as low as Rs 155, Rs 200, and Rs 270, respectively.

The most notable discrepancy comes for four-wheelers. While Maharashtra’s HSRP for a car costs Rs 745, Goa charges Rs 203, and Gujarat, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh offer rates between Rs 460 and Rs 649. This considerable price gap has left many questioning the rationale behind Maharashtra’s higher fees.

In its press release, Janmanch raised concerns about the tender process used for these HSRP rates. The NGO pointed out that while the tender cost is listed at Rs 600 crore, the actual figure might reach up to Rs 1,500 crore, considering the charges and the sheer volume of vehicles needing new plates. The NGO has demanded that the state reconsider the tender terms and lower the rates to match those of Gujarat, which offers a more affordable HSRP.

The introduction of HSRPs is meant to enhance vehicle security and standardize vehicle registration across the country. These number plates are claimed to be effective in curbing vehicle theft. Made of a rare aluminum alloy, HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription ‘INDIA’, a chromium based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of unique serial numbers, making it tamper-proof.