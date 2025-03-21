HSRP deadline extended to June 30 in Maharashtra

HSRPs are tamper-proof number plates embedded with a unique identification number and laser-etched code, enhancing vehicle security and aiding in theft prevention. These plates are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to June 30 citing the low number of installations. Vivek Bhimanvar, State Transport Commissioner, issued a circular announcing the extension on Thursday.

Despite the extension, compliance in Nagpur district remains low.

This marks the third extension, following earlier deadlines of March 30 and April 30. So far, around 18 lakh vehicles in Maharashtra have installed HSRP plates. Initially, the government mandated that vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, should install HSRP.

To facilitate the process, three private agencies have been appointed, and vehicle owners can book appointments online or visit authorized centres. Many vehicle owners welcomed the extension, as delays in securing appointments remain a concern. However, some citizens believe further extensions should be avoided.

A large number of older vehicles are yet to comply with the regulation, prompting the Maharashtra Transport Department to intensify awareness campaigns, and therefore extend the deadline for another time. “Given the large number of vehicles still awaiting HSRP installation and those on the waiting list, there is a strong possibility that the deadline may be extended again,” an official from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said, requesting anonymity.

In an official communication issued Thursday, Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner, urged vehicle owners to install HSRPs before the deadline to avoid penalties. “Vehicle owners are urged to get their HSRP installed before June 30 to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with road safety regulations,” Bhimanwar said.

HSRPs are tamper-proof number plates embedded with a unique identification number and laser-etched code, enhancing vehicle security and aiding in theft prevention. These plates are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

