Canine horror: 4-year-old girl mauled by stray dogs near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at village Gumgaon near Nagpur on Thursday. The tragedy occurred under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station.

Police identified the deceased as Harshita Choudhary (4), a resident of Ward No. 4, Ganesh Nagar, Gumgaon. Hingna Police said the girl had gone to her aunt’s house who lives in the same locality. While playing outside the house, the girl moved towards the river. She was in a playful mood under the bridge on the river when stray dogs pounced on her. She was all alone when she was mauled by the pack. She suffered cuts and bruises all over her body.

A little while later, a family member went out, only to stumble upon the horror. The girl was in a semi comatose state as the dog bites were visible on her body. The cops reached the spot on being alerted. Sensing the condition of the girl, she was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Hingna Police.

