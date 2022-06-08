HSC Result 2022: Nagpur division 2nd highest in Maharashtra, followed by Kokan; Mumbai lowest

Nagpur: Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) examination in Nagpur (also in the State), the results of which were declared here on Wednesday.
While the Maharashtra Board recorded 94.22% pass percentage, 96.52% students succeeded in Nagpur division, second in the state, after Kokan at 97.22%. At 90.91% Mumbai recorded the lowest result in the State.
In Nagpur, 81,327 boys and 77,779 girls appeared for the HSC exam out of which 77,772 boys (95.62%) and 75,812 girls (97.47%) passed in the exam.
In stream wise comparison, Science stream recorded the highest result in Nagpur division with 99.31%, followed by Commerce with 95.78% and Arts 93.42%.
In Nagpur, total 74,333 students had enrolled in Science stream, out of which 74,092 appeared for the exam and 73,584 passed the exam. Similarly, a total of 57,789 and 20,762 students registered for Arts and Commerce stream respectively, of which 57,279 and 20,708 appeared for the exam and 53,511 and 19,835 students passed the exam, respectively.
Gondia reported the highest result in Nagpur Division with 97. 37% , followed by Bhandara at 97.30%, Nagpur 96.65%, Chandrapur 96.10%, Gadchiroli 96% and Wardha 95.37%.
Compared to any other subjects, students appeared to struggle in English this year. At 96.79 pass percentage, English proved to be the killer subject in HSC 2022 result.
Across Maharashtra, a total 14,49,664 students registered for the exam. Out of them, 14,39,731 students appeared and 13,56,604 passed the exams. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35% while that of boys was 93.29%.