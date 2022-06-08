HSC Result 2022: Nagpur division 2nd highest in Maharashtra, followed by Kokan; Mumbai lowest

Advertisement

Nagpur: Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) examination in Nagpur (also in the State), the results of which were declared here on Wednesday.

While the Maharashtra Board recorded 94.22% pass percentage, 96.52% students succeeded in Nagpur division, second in the state, after Kokan at 97.22%. At 90.91% Mumbai recorded the lowest result in the State.