HSC and SSC exams to be held offline this year

The state Minister for Education, Varsha Gaikwad on March 20, 2021 informed that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21 while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20.

She further informed that the written examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) and Secondary School Ceetificate (Class 10) of the Maharashtra education board will be held through offline mode only from the next month.

Speaking to the mediapersons she said, “The examination centers of the children would be their schools only.”

On the examination duration she clarified, “Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, students will get extra half an hour to attempt the questions,” she said.