    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 23rd, 2020

    HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur

    HQ Maintenance Command, IAF felicitated Wg Cdr (Retd) Stanley Joseph Nazrath, residing at NO.7, Indra Sagar, R.T. Road, Civil lines, Nagpur on his 90th birthday on 23 Nov 2020. He was commissioned in Indian Air Force in 1956 in No. 12 DEO (Direct Entry Officers) Course of Tech (Engg) branch and retired from Indian Air Force in 1982 from HQ MC,IAF Nagpur.

    During his service career, in addition to various operations units, he was also posted to NDA, Pune and Air Force Technical College, Bangalore as Chief Technical Instructor. He was instrumental in merger of erstwhile four technical branches of IAF -Tech (Engg), Tech (Signals), Tech (Armament) and Tech (Elect) into present day Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) and Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical)

    He is physically fit and mentally agile and leading a healthy life style at the age of 90 yrs with his wife and children. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the couple defeated Corona and became Corona Warriors despite their age factor. Indian Air Force wishes them healthy and long life.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur achieves lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in city
    Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur achieves lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in city
    HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur
    HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur
    आंदोलन : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले के नेतृत्व में जलाई बिजली बिलों की होली
    आंदोलन : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले के नेतृत्व में जलाई बिजली बिलों की होली
    गोवारी शहिदांना ना. गडकरींची श्रध्दांजली
    गोवारी शहिदांना ना. गडकरींची श्रध्दांजली
    फूटवेअर उद्योगाने 1 लाख कोटीचे उत्पादन निर्यातीचे लक्ष्य ठेवावे : ना. गडकरी
    फूटवेअर उद्योगाने 1 लाख कोटीचे उत्पादन निर्यातीचे लक्ष्य ठेवावे : ना. गडकरी
    गोंदिया:कहीं चूनावी तूल न पकड़े, धान खरीदी केंद्रों का मुद्दा
    गोंदिया:कहीं चूनावी तूल न पकड़े, धान खरीदी केंद्रों का मुद्दा
    High Court to resume limited physical hearing from Nov 23
    High Court to resume limited physical hearing from Nov 23
    ” A Public Servant’s wife also has the duty to serve people” says Manjeet Kaur Matani better half of DCP Lohit Matani .
    ” A Public Servant’s wife also has the duty to serve people” says Manjeet Kaur Matani better half of DCP Lohit Matani .
    Parents in fix as schools in rural Nagpur set to reopen amid Covid scare
    Parents in fix as schools in rural Nagpur set to reopen amid Covid scare
    सरकार पलटलं, वाढीव वीजबिलामुळे जनता भरडली; बावनकुळेंचा ठाकरे सरकारवर हल्लाबोल
    सरकार पलटलं, वाढीव वीजबिलामुळे जनता भरडली; बावनकुळेंचा ठाकरे सरकारवर हल्लाबोल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145