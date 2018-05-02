HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur

HQ Maintenance Command, IAF felicitated Wg Cdr (Retd) Stanley Joseph Nazrath, residing at NO.7, Indra Sagar, R.T. Road, Civil lines, Nagpur on his 90th birthday on 23 Nov 2020. He was commissioned in Indian Air Force in 1956 in No. 12 DEO (Direct Entry Officers) Course of Tech (Engg) branch and retired from Indian Air Force in 1982 from HQ MC,IAF Nagpur.

During his service career, in addition to various operations units, he was also posted to NDA, Pune and Air Force Technical College, Bangalore as Chief Technical Instructor. He was instrumental in merger of erstwhile four technical branches of IAF -Tech (Engg), Tech (Signals), Tech (Armament) and Tech (Elect) into present day Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) and Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical)

He is physically fit and mentally agile and leading a healthy life style at the age of 90 yrs with his wife and children. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the couple defeated Corona and became Corona Warriors despite their age factor. Indian Air Force wishes them healthy and long life.