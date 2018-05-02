‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged warm words of friendship in Texas at a rare mass rally for a foreign leader.

Around 50,000 people gathered for what Mr Trump called a “profoundly historic event” on Sunday in Houston.

The “Howdy, Modi!” event was billed as one of the largest ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US.

A 90-minute show, featuring 400 performers, warmed up the crowd before Mr Modi and Mr Trump shared the stage.

In his speech, Mr Modi said India has a “true friend” in the White House, describing Mr Trump as “warm, friendly, accessible, energetic and full of wit”.

“From CEO to commander-in-chief, from boardrooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage… he has left a lasting impact everywhere,” Mr Modi said.

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India’s determination to face challenges.

Modi read the lines soon after he had made a veiled attack on Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism. He also asked the audience to give a standing ovation to US President Donald Trump’s resolve to combat terrorism.

Modi said a lot was changing in India and the country was ready to face challenges.

He said he had written a poem a few days back and he was reciting a couplet from it.

“Ye jo mushkilon ka ambaar hai, vahi to mere hosle ki minar hai (This accumulation of difficulties, that is the inspiration for my courage), Modi recited.

The PM said India was no longer satisfied with incremental change.

“It is making things possible which were considered impossible,” he said.

Modi foegoes trademark ‘Bhaiyo aur Behno’:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday deviated from his trademark dialogue “Bhaiyo aur Behno” and instead used “Howdy, my friends?” to address the Indian community here.

“Howdy, my friends?,” he greeted people sitting there.

“If you ask me, ‘Howdy, Modi’, my answer is – everything is great in India,” he said amid loud applause from the audience.

“Howdy”, short for ‘How do you do?’, is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States

The event was organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, with the tagline ‘Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’.

The two trademark Modi dialogues which have become a synonym to the prime minister are “Bhaiyo aur Behno” and “Mitron”.

We have bid farewell to Art 370: Modi in Houston:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions the K word during his address to the Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium.

He spoke of the abrogation of Article 370 and also in a jibe to Pakistan said that countries that can’t take care of themselves, shouldn’t worry of other countries.

>> Article 370 had kept people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh away from progress and rights. Terrorists and separatists were using it to their advantage. Now people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the same rights as every Indian. The discrimination against women and Dalits has ended

>> Both houses of Parliament debated this for hours, and it was telecast live. Even though we don’t have majority in the upper house, but still both the houses cleared the motion with two-thirds majority. I request you to give a standing ovation to the lawmakers of India

>> What India is doing has troubled some people who can’t even manage their own country. They have made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbor terrorists. Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are

>> Whether it is 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found?