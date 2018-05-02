How VPN Helps Users

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to the internet through a secure server that makes your online activity difficult to trace. VPNs are commonly used to protect privacy and allow people to work securely and remotely. When you use a VPN, you can also access foreign websites and content by connecting your computer to a foreign server.

Which VPN is best for India?

The best VPN for India is one that takes security and privacy seriously. Most free VPNs cannot offer that- nor can they unlock most streaming services. IPVanish, NordVPN Surfshark VPN surfshark.com/servers/india is easy on your budget, plus, you gain access to anything you want online, all while protected by our industry-leading encryption.

IPVanish costs as little as $5 per month and comes with secure online storage from SugarSync. One subscription includes all your computers and devices, and it features an especially simple, user-friendly interface that’s great for users new to VPNs.

NordVPN comes for as little as about $4 per month and lets you connect up to six devices at once. It’s one of the best-known and most established VPN services available.

Surfshark costs about $2 per month and you can use it to connect any number of computers and devices. It’s notable because it lets you connect to an especially large number of Netflix services — 15 different countries.

How VPNs work

When you use a VPN service, your device (whether it’s a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet) establishes a secure connection to a remote server that’s part of the VPN’s network.

That VPN, in a sense, then goes online for you — as far as the rest of the internet is concerned, you’re locally connected to that server, so it’s generally impossible to determine your computer’s true identity or location. VPNs let you connect to the internet from a separate, remote server..

Most VPNs claim that they keep no server logs, which means that it’s not possible for an entity (like a government agency) to figure out later who was connected to what server.

If you’re comparing VPNs, whether the one you’re interested in keeps server logs is an important thing to keep in mind.

Is VPN Legal in India

Most asked Question is VPN in India legal. There are no laws regarding or restricting the use of Indian VPNs. It goes without saying that doing anything illegal when using a VPN will probably get you into trouble.

How a VPN protects your IP address and privacy

VPNs essentially create a data tunnel between your local network and an exit node in another location, which could be thousands of miles away, making it seem as if you’re in another place. This benefit allows online freedom, or the ability to access your favorite apps and websites while on the go.

Here’s a closer look at how a virtual private network works. VPNs use encryption to scramble data when it’s sent over a Wi-Fi network. Encryption makes the data unreadable. Data security is especially important when using a public Wi-Fi network, because it prevents anyone else on the network from eavesdropping on your internet activity.

There’s another side to privacy. Without a VPN, your internet service provider can know your entire browsing history. With a VPN, your search history is hidden. That’s because your web activity will be associated with the VPN server’s IP address, not yours. A VPN service provider may have servers all over the world. That means your search activity could appear to originate at any one of them. Keep in mind, search engines also track your search history, but they’ll associate that information with an IP address that’s not yours. Again, your VPN will keep your online activity private.

