COVID-19: Maha adds 10,320 new cases; deaths near 15,000

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 10,320 new cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,22,118, while 265 fresh deaths – 53 of them in Mumbai – raised the toll to 14,994, the state Health department said.

A statement from the Health department said 7,543 patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection.

As many as 2,56,158 COVID-19patients have been discharged so far in the state, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is now60.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 3.55 per cent, the statement said.

There are 1,50,966 active cases in the state, where the number of people tested so far stood at 21,30,098, it added.

Out of the 10,320 cases, Mumbai recorded 1,085cases and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 3,361 cases.

Out of the 265 deaths, 128 were in the MMR, including 53 in Mumbai.

There are 1,14,284 positive cases in Mumbai and 6353 deaths.

While in the MMR, the total cases stood at 2,39,783 and deaths at 9,638.

In Pune city, 1,635 cases were reported, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad the new infection count was 919.

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation limits saw 180 new cases, Nagpur city 129, Solapur city 95, Nashik city 313 and Ahmednagar city 159.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases, 4,22,118, new cases 10,320, deaths 14,994, discharged 2,56,158, active 1,50,966, people tested so far 21,30,098.