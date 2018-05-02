How to stay healthy in winter season: Dr Himanshu Chaudhary

As the lovely Cozy season of the year is coming, time to enjoy the indoor activities, hot soups and dishes, gossips sitting near the bonfire and the healthiest season to improve health.

So staying healthy during the winter season is the first step to ensure that you can enjoy your winter, and here are some tips to follow in this season –

1. Dry skin – very common in winter because of low humidity

Keep moisturizing your skin

2. Avoid hot water bath to avoid dry and itchy skin

3. Do not consume chilled out cold water to avoid respiratory ailments

4- Keep yourself covered enough to Avoid cold exposure and cold related medical conditions

4. Stay active – as the weather is Cozy, it demands for more activeness than the normal to keep your metabolism active and fit and to gain excess of weight

5- eat healthy food which require some spices and herbs that keep your metabolism active as well warm

6- keep yourself stress free- keeping self stress free will help you to fight day to day infection, as the stress level makers you more susceptible to catch infections like cold and Flu

7. Drink the optimal amount of water. With the winter season here, it’s more important than ever to consume the right amount of water for your health.

Preferably a glad of Luke warm water in early morning and once at bed time.

8. Get the right amount of sleep every night – The average person needs 6-8 hours of sleep per night. If you’re not getting enough sleep, your body is extremely vulnerable to illness.

9. Eat essential nutrients and oils or supplements that are required to fulfill the body demands to continue functioning and winters and maintain your body temperature and BMR.

10. Wash your hands frequently to avoid infections.

By Dr Himanshu Chaudhary