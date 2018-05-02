Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2019

How to stay healthy in winter season: Dr Himanshu Chaudhary

As the lovely Cozy season of the year is coming, time to enjoy the indoor activities, hot soups and dishes, gossips sitting near the bonfire and the healthiest season to improve health.

So staying healthy during the winter season is the first step to ensure that you can enjoy your winter, and here are some tips to follow in this season –

1. Dry skin – very common in winter because of low humidity

Keep moisturizing your skin

2. Avoid hot water bath to avoid dry and itchy skin

3. Do not consume chilled out cold water to avoid respiratory ailments

4- Keep yourself covered enough to Avoid cold exposure and cold related medical conditions

4. Stay active – as the weather is Cozy, it demands for more activeness than the normal to keep your metabolism active and fit and to gain excess of weight

5- eat healthy food which require some spices and herbs that keep your metabolism active as well warm

6- keep yourself stress free- keeping self stress free will help you to fight day to day infection, as the stress level makers you more susceptible to catch infections like cold and Flu

7. Drink the optimal amount of water. With the winter season here, it’s more important than ever to consume the right amount of water for your health.

Preferably a glad of Luke warm water in early morning and once at bed time.

8. Get the right amount of sleep every night – The average person needs 6-8 hours of sleep per night. If you’re not getting enough sleep, your body is extremely vulnerable to illness.

9. Eat essential nutrients and oils or supplements that are required to fulfill the body demands to continue functioning and winters and maintain your body temperature and BMR.

10. Wash your hands frequently to avoid infections.

By Dr Himanshu Chaudhary

Happening Nagpur
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Nagpur Crime News
Gambling den busted in Ajni, cash, material worth Rs 9.57 lakh seized
Gambling den busted in Ajni, cash, material worth Rs 9.57 lakh seized
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
Hindi News
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
जेएनयू आंदोलन के समर्थन में छात्र संघटनों का सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन
जेएनयू आंदोलन के समर्थन में छात्र संघटनों का सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन
Trending News
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
Maharashtra: SC order on floor test at 10:30 am tomorrow
Maharashtra: SC order on floor test at 10:30 am tomorrow
Featured News
DBA inaugrated the much needed shuttle services for lawyers
DBA inaugrated the much needed shuttle services for lawyers
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Trending In Nagpur
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence” CA Prafulla Chhajed
“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence” CA Prafulla Chhajed
जेएनयू आंदोलन के समर्थन में छात्र संघटनों का सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन
जेएनयू आंदोलन के समर्थन में छात्र संघटनों का सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन
‘ग्रीन क्रूड’च्या स्टॉलवर शेतकऱ्यांची गर्दी ‘ऍग्रोव्हिजन’मध्ये नोंदणीसाठी प्रतिसाद : फाऊंडेशनच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांकडून घेतली माहिती.
‘ग्रीन क्रूड’च्या स्टॉलवर शेतकऱ्यांची गर्दी ‘ऍग्रोव्हिजन’मध्ये नोंदणीसाठी प्रतिसाद : फाऊंडेशनच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांकडून घेतली माहिती.
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145