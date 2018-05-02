Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music

It was not less than grand treat for Nagpur to witness two Heartthrob singers Darshan Raval and Guru Randhawa jamming together in No 1 Yaari Jam, Darshan field wind with romance from his soulful voice so Guru forced everyone to jump in the air.

McDowell’s No.1 Soda, in association with Hungama and Hungama Artist Aloud, brought the singing sensations Guru Randhawa and Darshan Raval to Nagpur for a day filled with music. Setting a celebratory mood post the festivities, the artists performed for the No.1 Yaari Jam Fest at Manakpur Indore Stadium, Nagpur as part of the 6-city tour across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. After entertaining the fans in Indore, Pune Nasik and Nagpur the No.1 Yaari Jam Fest will now end the tour with a bang on 14 th December in Solapur.

Known for their foot tapping tracks, Darshan got millennials singing and dancing with popular numbers like ‘Chogada Tara’, ‘Yaara teri Yaari’ and his original ‘Yaari Ka Circle’. Guru took concert goers through his iconic hits ‘Tenu Suit Suit’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Ban Ja Rani’ which got the entire crowd singing.

Speaking on the concept of the No.1 Yaari Jam, Guru Randhawa said, “Friendship has been my anchor in this industry since my debut. Over the years, I feel more and more fortunate to have connected with friends who have kept me grounded. Through my journey, music enabled me to make new relationships that have brought me to where I am today.”

“Music is one of the few things that can touch hearts across the world, often bridging cultural barriers. In live I have always experienced that Music is a medium that not only brings people together, but also helps forge new relationships that last a lifetime like our Yaari. It was great to perform in Nagpur and the crowd was just magical”, said singer Darshan Raval.

By Farhan Kazi