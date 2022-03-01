How Players Can Make Themselves Fresh In Such Tight Bio Bubble Conditions?

Post COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has become really tough for everyone, especially the men’s cricket team. They have to move from one bio bubble to another to remain contamination-free and adhere to the rules of the country they are visiting. Apart from all the physical exhaustion that is involved with the concept of staying in a bio bubble, the players need to also overcome the mental fatigue and endurance, to improve their overall stamina and performance.

Experienced batsman Desmond Haynes echoed this and said “I played the game, but I never had to play in these circumstances, so I can’t imagine how tough it is for the players.” He told Betway Insider.

The more matches a team has to play, the tougher it would get for them to stay fit, both mentally and physically in the bio bubble. The only good thing here is that they can travel with their families, which might help them not to feel homesick during their entire tour. As they will be staying inside tight security and going out only for practice, having their families with them would be of great support. The quarantine norms are quite tough for international cricket teams and they have to adhere to them properly to stay safe and also participate in the game.

The process is very repetitive and monotonous which can become challenging for most of the players. These things are not to be ignored, as they are the tight protocols set by different countries. The length of the tournament the players are participating in and what impact the environment will have on their mental wellness are critical things that each cricketing board should consider.

For example, staying in the bio bubble for around 80 days for a given series and not doing anything different might have a negative impact on the minds of each player. It is essential that spaces are arranged for them properly so that they can see their families and do small things together. These are the things that are not to be taken lightly. After all, at the end of the day, everyone would want their players to feel their best, both mentally and physically, so that they can perform really well in the upcoming matches.

Well-known Sports and Performance Psychology Consultant in the UK, Sarah Majid, has given her inputs on the topic. Majid stated that even though all the players have the habit of staying away from their families for a long time, the tough part here is to stay away from the country when it is going through such a tough phase due to the coronavirus. They would know about the devastating state of the country, but would not be able to do anything about it or stay inside the country to tackle it.

Different parts of the world are going through the worst health crisis that has occurred in the last 100 years. And everyone, including the cricketers, might have someone who has acquired the disease and is severely affected by Covid. Knowing about their conditions, not staying by them, and performing in such tough situations can get really challenging for them.