How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Can Prevent Brain Fog?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is an old curing procedure that has been used by physicians since the 1600s. Physicians and researchers over the years have explored plenty of benefits of this advanced therapy while discovering plenty of new applications as well. The first pressurized room for HBOT was created by a British physician in 1662 to target some digestive and pulmonary conditions. However, in the present day, this therapy is being widely used for plenty of anti-aging benefits, recovery from injuries, and to enhance the beauty of individuals. HBOT is believed to be one of the best protocols for a variety of painful conditions such as infections, wounds, and burns. At the same time, athletes avail this therapy to recover from torn muscles, joint pain, and broken tendons.

For several years, these therapies were limited to dedicated clinics or wellness centers. However, with the advancements in technologies, it is now possible to bring HBOT chambers home to enjoy convenient therapy sessions. However, before bringing these specially designed chambers home, you should collect some information on what HBOT is and how these chambers work.

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

The HBOT method involves putting the human body under specific pressure conditions while providing an increased amount of oxygen over tissues and cells. This higher oxygen volume improves the flow of blood into various structures of the body which ultimately results in an improved regeneration process within organs such as kidneys, liver, lungs, brain, and heart. Other than this, the improved flow of oxygen into the body helps to provide more nutrients to the different elements of human organisms. This process further promises efficient prevention of illness with improved healing outcomes.

HBOT helps to stimulate the immune system in the human body while alleviating pain and inflammation. It improves the natural healing mechanism of the body; therefore, is recommended as an effective solution to deal with brain fog, brain injuries, and plenty of mental health problems. This non-invasive therapy can improve the overall health of your body with no downtime.

What are Home Oxyhelp Hyperbaric Chambers?

Home Hyperbaric Chambers are also recognized as mild chambers that are designed to deliver mild HBOT (mHBOT) to the user. The preferred pressure range for these home-based oxygen chambers is 1.3 to 2 ATA and they ensure easy saturation of oxygen content into the blood. With improved oxygen flow to the synovial fluid and cerebrospinal fluid, this therapy contributes to enhanced tissue healing and cell rejuvenation.

There are two types of HBOTchambers that you may commonly find in the market: softshell chambers and hardshell chambers. Softshell chambers are also known as inflatable or portable hyperbaric chambers and they can deliver a limited amount of oxygen to the body. Although they are affordable, they cannot deliver as much pressure as you can avail with hardshell models. Therefore, experts recommend investing in Oxyhelphardshell hyperbaric chambers with a dramatic increase in pressure that can drive more concentrated molecules of oxygen into your bloodstream.

These specially designed chambers are perfectly isolated with a hardshell finish and fine sealing. Users can adjust the pressure inside, the temperature and insert the protocol they want to follow. The inner portion of these chambers is made up of leather-like, antibacterial material. Furthermore, the comfort level for users is enhanced with the mattresses and pillows made up of resin fiber loops. The manufacturers have added an advanced microprocessor-based controlling mechanism to these chambers so that risk of overpressure can be avoided. Furthermore, the medical grade tubing arrangement and specially designed mask ensure that the user receives oxygen at 95% purity.

What are the Benefits of Using HBOT Oxyhelp Chambers?

The Oxyhelphyperbaric oxygen chambers are manufactured in the EU and the components to design them are sourced from USA, Spain, Germany, and Japan. Note that these chambers are pressurized with air instead of oxygen because a highly pure content of oxygen can lead to chances of explosion. The oxygen concentrators used in these chambers are designed by top manufacturers in the USA. Therefore, users can rely on this equipment to avail quality outcomes.

They are safe to use at home as well as in wellness centers, spas, and gym areas to avail of plenty of benefits. People prefer using them for multiple recovery and prevention needs. Below we have listed a few amazing benefits of these specially designed equipments:

Reduce inflammation and cognitive impairments

HBOT improves the flow of oxygen into the human body which is further useful to heal damaged tissues in the brain. It can reduce inflammation with improved blood flow and the process further promotes efficient recovery from cognitive impairments. Several users also report reduced anxiety with regular HBOT protocols. Those who are struggling with brain fog may find this therapy the best choice to recover fast and that too at the comfort of your own home with hardshell HBOT Oxyhelp chambers.

Improving athletic performance

One of the biggest problems with athletes is dealing with a post-injury recovery period. Several amateurs, as well as professional sports enthusiasts, lose their field performance due to some physical conditions such as cuts, sprains, contusions, and even cartilage damage. Oxyhelp chambers ensure a fast healing process with increased transportation of oxygen into the damaged structures, cells, and tissues. At the same time, this controlled pressurized environment and proper flow of oxygen improve the mental endurance and clarity of individuals. The enhanced brain performance can help them achieve better multi-tasking abilities.

Promotes a healthy aging process

As you age, wrinkles, fine lines, and many other skin problems start showing up. Surprisingly, many people start experiencing these aging signs even after crossing the age group of 40. HBOT therapy is proven to reverse the aging process with its ability to initiate a fight against oxidative stress. Spending time in the controlled environment of Oxyhelp chambers can help users to fight aging while preventing unwanted aging symptoms as well. This therapy improves the supply of nutrients into skin layers which further leads to rapid regeneration with improved skin health.

In order to avail of all these benefits, you can contact Oxyhelp professionals right now to avail of their fast worldwide delivery service. As soon as you place an order for an HBOT chamber, the technicians will arrive at your place with all the necessary equipment and tools to fix the system. They will also train you to use equipment adequately so that you can avail desired outcomes within very less time.

